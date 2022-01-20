Rabeeca Khan returns to BOL Entertainment in a new way!

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 11:53 pm

Pakistan’s most popular TikTok celebrity, Rabeeca Khan, has returned to BOL Entertainment in a new way.

This time, Rabeeca will not be a contestant on any show but will appear on the TV screen as the host of the show. The TikToker is all set to host Pakistan’s most unique show on BOL Entertainment, “BOL Ka Pakistan.”

Earlier, Rabeeca was part of BOL Entertainment’s show “Game Show Aise Chale Ga, which was hosted by the country’s leading actor and model, Danish Taimoor.

Rabeeca Khan, the host of “BOL Ka Pakistan,” does not need any introduction; almost the whole country knows her.

Popular TikToker Rabeeca Khan is the daughter of renowned Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan. She has a huge fan following on Instagram.

Rabeeca Khan is not only a great actress, but also a great singer. Multi-talented Rabeeca has also made her name in the field of modeling.

Various promos of the show “BOL Ka Pakistan” have also been released on the official YouTube channel of BOL Network, which are being appreciated by the fans.

Rabeeca Khan’s fans look eager to see her on the small screen.

“BOL Ka Pakistan” will be aired on BOL Entertainment every Sunday, January 23rd from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. hosted by Rabeeca. As a host, she will show the different and interesting colours of Pakistan through her show.

