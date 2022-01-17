Rabeeca Khan to host ‘BOL Ka Pakistan’ on BOL Entertainment

Rabeeca Khan, a popular TikTok star and the daughter of Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan, is all set to host BOL Ka Pakistan on BOL Entertainment. In the brand new show, Rabeeca will portray Pakistani culture, festivities, traditions, foods, and real talent with a new twist and fun.

The TikToker will showcase the real pride and true colours of Pakistan in her upcoming show with fun and entertainment.

Check out the teaser here:

The upcoming show host is just 21 years old, but she is already creating a name for herself on social media, particularly Tik Tok.

She is a social media influencer, YouTuber, and TikToker, and she co-stars with Danish Taimoor in BOL Entertainment’s hit TV show Game Show Aisay Chalay Ga.

Have a look at bloopers of the show: