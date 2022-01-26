Rajkummar Rao clicks her wife’s hot photo as he became lovestruck

Rajkummar Rao can’t get enough of Patralekhaa, his wife. The couple, who married in November of last year, is head-over-heels in love with each other.

While admirers adore them, the husband-and-wife team isn’t shy about expressing their love for each other. With their latest mirror selfie, the duo has taken the internet by storm. Rajkummar just shared a beautiful photo with his ladylove.

Rajkummar shared a gorgeous mirror selfie of himself with his ladylove on his Instagram account. Raj took on the role of photographer for Patralekhaa, who was all about the oomph.

In the picture, Patralekhaa can be seen in an all-white outfit featuring a frilly shirt and shorts. The actress added some contrast to the look with her black ankle boots.