Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 08:42 pm

Rajkummar Rao clicks her wife's hot photo as he became lovestruck

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 08:42 pm
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao clicks her wife’s hot picture

Rajkummar Rao can’t get enough of Patralekhaa, his wife. The couple, who married in November of last year, is head-over-heels in love with each other.

While admirers adore them, the husband-and-wife team isn’t shy about expressing their love for each other. With their latest mirror selfie, the duo has taken the internet by storm. Rajkummar just shared a beautiful photo with his ladylove.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar shared a gorgeous mirror selfie of himself with his ladylove on his Instagram account. Raj took on the role of photographer for Patralekhaa, who was all about the oomph.

In the picture, Patralekhaa can be seen in an all-white outfit featuring a frilly shirt and shorts. The actress added some contrast to the look with her black ankle boots.

43 mins ago
Lady Gaga talks about her intimate scene with Salma Hayek for House of Gucci

Upon the passionate deleted scene, fans will have to take Lady Gaga's...
1 hour ago
Parizaad: Ahmed Ali Akbar trends top on Twitter

After the second last episode of Parizaad, Ahmed Ali Akbar is trending...
1 hour ago
Deepika Padukone Reveals About her and Ranveer Singh's 'disconnecting' process after Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone is now busy promoting Gehraiyaan, her upcoming film. Pinkvilla was...
1 hour ago
WATCH VIDEOS: Mouni Roy – Suraj Nambiar’s Wedding Festivities Begin With Mehendi and Haldi

Mouni Roy’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Celebrity bride-to-be Mouni Roy to tie the knot...
1 hour ago
My family and friends ‘Keeps me so grounded’; Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attributes her ability to retain her cool to the support...
2 hours ago
Prince William wanted to join Police to protect Princess Diana

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and heir to the British monarchy in...

