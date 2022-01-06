Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 12:40 am

Rajkummar Rao warns his followers about a fraudster using his name

Rajkummar Rao Photo: Instagram

Versatile actor of Bollywood Rajkummar Rao has cautioned his fans and friends about a fraud email sent in his name that is endeavoring to deceive individuals.

Rajkummar Rao wrote on his Instagram Stories “#Fake guys please be careful of such fake people. I don’t know anyone named Saumya.”

According to the actor the fraudster were supposedly using false email addresses and managers to extort large quantities of money from people.

According to the screenshot, a person imitating Rajkummar Rao sent an email to a person named Arjun. In the email, the person specified assenting to sign a contract for the film ‘Honeymoon Package,’ and even listed Mr. Santosh Maskey as the director. He demanded that the receiver of the communication transfer sign money of Rs 3.1 crore during the discussion, demanding that he was not existent in Mumbai. To appear reliable, the fraudster wrote that he will be present on January 6 at the Ramoji Studios in Hyderabad for the film’s description.

 

Read More

7 mins ago
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari set internet ablaze with their dance moves on Mayoun ceremony

Despite the recent winter rains that have lashed the city, shaadi season...
7 mins ago
Gal Gadot role as Cleopatra will be 'sexy' yet 'strategic' 

American actress Gal Gadot is speaking out about her character as Cleopatra...
17 mins ago
THROWBACK: Hot and Sizzling Pictures of Saboor Aly Goes Viral

A great and versatile actress, Saboor Aly, has carved a niche for herself...
24 mins ago
Throwback to when AR Rahman dismissed Ismail Darbar's accusations of ‘buying’ Oscars

The music director Ismail Darbar in 2011 created a massive debate where...
38 mins ago
Vicky Kaushal’s female fan showed up uninvited at his house to find she’s been scammed

The perfect example of tall dark and handsome Bollywood’s handsome hunk Vicky...
56 mins ago
Kriti Sanon is super excited for her 5 releases in 2022

Kriti Sanon completely stunned the fans and critics with her solo performance...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Three killed in Sudan as thousands protest against military
5 mins ago
Three killed in Sudan as thousands protest against military

KHARTOUM, Jan 6, 2022 (AFP) - Sudanese security forces shot dead three protesters...
Saboor Aly
7 mins ago
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari set internet ablaze with their dance moves on Mayoun ceremony

Despite the recent winter rains that have lashed the city, shaadi season...
Gal Gadot role as Cleopatra will be 'sexy' yet 'strategic' 
7 mins ago
Gal Gadot role as Cleopatra will be ‘sexy’ yet ‘strategic’ 

American actress Gal Gadot is speaking out about her character as Cleopatra...
Pakistan
8 mins ago
Abbas Ali replaces Abdul Wahid in Pakistan U19 squad

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Abbas Ali has replaced Abdul Wahid Bangalzai in the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600