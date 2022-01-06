Rajkummar Rao warns his followers about a fraudster using his name

Versatile actor of Bollywood Rajkummar Rao has cautioned his fans and friends about a fraud email sent in his name that is endeavoring to deceive individuals.

Rajkummar Rao wrote on his Instagram Stories “#Fake guys please be careful of such fake people. I don’t know anyone named Saumya.”

According to the actor the fraudster were supposedly using false email addresses and managers to extort large quantities of money from people.

According to the screenshot, a person imitating Rajkummar Rao sent an email to a person named Arjun. In the email, the person specified assenting to sign a contract for the film ‘Honeymoon Package,’ and even listed Mr. Santosh Maskey as the director. He demanded that the receiver of the communication transfer sign money of Rs 3.1 crore during the discussion, demanding that he was not existent in Mumbai. To appear reliable, the fraudster wrote that he will be present on January 6 at the Ramoji Studios in Hyderabad for the film’s description.