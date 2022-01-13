Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Jan, 2022. 11:15 pm

Ranbir Kapoor is the ‘Sonam Kapoor of men’s fashion’ – Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt considers her beau Ranbir Kapoor to be Bollywood’s ultimate fashionista, dubbing him the ‘Sonam Kapoor’ of men’s fashion; the actress is frequently described as India’s most stylish.

Alia described Ranbir as a “secret fashionista” in a 2018 interview with Filmfare, saying, “I always assumed that Karan Johar was the Sonam Kapoor of men’s fashion.” But I think it’s Ranbir Kapoor today.”

“In Bulgaria, he was ordering things just for fun. I saw so many new looks. One day he’d arrive in velvet, then one day in camouflage, then some coloured caps and pants…” she added.

Alia went on to add explain how Ranbir is so ‘smashing’ that she’s “begun seeking his advice on whether I should buy something or whether something is working or not.”

“I’ve given the fashionista tag to Ranbir Kapoor. I believe Karan will happily give away that tag because he loves him too much,” she had quipped.

