Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot postponed

Covid-19 is once again rising in India which has caused the shooting of several forthcoming films affected due to the upsurge.

Karan Johar was all set to start the shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a song featuring Ranveer and Alia in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City on January 10 on a grand scale.

According to the sources, Karan Johar did not want to take any chances with the rising cases of Covid-19 in Mumbai. He kept the safety of the cast and crew stays first in these testing times.

A lot of shooting in Bollywood has been postponed due to the rising Covid cases in India. However, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the shoot of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 and Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger are suspended to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.