Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 09:46 pm

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot postponed

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot postponed Photo: Instrgam

Covid-19 is once again rising in India which has caused the shooting of several forthcoming films affected due to the upsurge.

Karan Johar was all set to start the shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a song featuring Ranveer and Alia in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City on January 10 on a grand scale.

According to the sources, Karan Johar did not want to take any chances with the rising cases of Covid-19 in Mumbai. He kept the safety of the cast and crew stays first in these testing times.

A lot of shooting in Bollywood has been postponed due to the rising Covid cases in India. However,  Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the shoot of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 and Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger are suspended to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Ranveer Singh to quit doing biopics

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has decided to avoid doing biopics since his movie...
1 hour ago
Jacqueline Fernandez RESPONDS after her picture with Sukesh goes viral

After an intimate photo of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was...
1 hour ago
Leonardo DiCaprio enjoy a romantic getaway with girlfriend Camila Morrone

These days, Leonardo DiCaprio is riding high on the success of his...
2 hours ago
Which American actor did Mehwish Hayat want to marry?

Actress Mehwish Hayat has revealed that she wants to marry American actor...
2 hours ago
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Bagha tests positive for COVID

Tanmay Vekaria, who stars in the famous show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah...
2 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress

Alizeh Shah is a Gorgeous Pakistani actress and Tiktoker. Her performance as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

19 mins ago
Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn got some twerking – watch video

Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is a beautiful star...
Murree Incident: How to survive in case you get stranded in your car during a snowstorm
37 mins ago
Murree Incident: How to survive in case you get stranded in your car during a snowstorm

Inam Ghani, the Inspector General (IG) of the National Highways and Motorways...
52 mins ago
Throwback: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas performs aarti at home

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' video from their Diwali puja at home...
58 mins ago
Exclusive: In an interview with The Transgender Queen Kami Sid

In Pakistan, the transgender community has long been a focus of discrimination....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600