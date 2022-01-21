Ranveer Singh Can’t Ignore Deepika Padukone In Gehraiyaan: “My Baby Girl Looks Like…”

The trailer for Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan has gone viral. It received a lot of positive feedback from fans and Bollywood celebrities. Ranveer Singh, of course, gave the film a big thumbs up. He captioned a photo of Deepika Padukone from the film, “My sweet girl lookin like a Fazillion bucks.” He penned: “Moody, seductive, and intense! Domestic neo-noir? Please sign me up.” “All the favs Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa,” Ranveer, who had worked with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gully Boy and Dhairya Karwa in 83, said. He dubbed Naseeruddin Shah “Naseer the legend.” The actor, who is co-producing Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Karan Johar, wrote this for the film’s producer: “Produced by the sexiest of them all.”

See Ranveer Singh’s post here:

Deepika Padukone plays Alisha in Gehraiyaan. She develops feelings for her cousin Tia’s (Ananya Panday) fiance Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi). Their hushed romance causes a whirlwind of issues for all four of them. Alisha’s partner is played by Dhairya Karwa.