Ranveer Singh gets emotional before his idol Govinda

Govinda recently visited Ranveer Singh while he was filming The Big Picture. Ranveer Singh was teary-eyed in front of his idol Govinda, as evidenced by viral videos and photos on social media. After receiving acclaim for his recent film, the actor was given the opportunity to host his favourite actor Govinda on his show ‘The Big Picture.’ Govinda, the 90’s firebrand, graces the concert on New Year’s Eve, and Ranveer breaks down in tears even before the show begins. As Govinda enters the stage, Ranveer bows down in front of him and declares his love for him.

Later, Govinda and Ranveer dress up as ‘Raja Babu’ and dance to the movie’s theme song. Govinda even sung lines from his own movies. In the 2014 film Kill/Dill, Ranveer and Govinda shared the screen. During the 2014 film’s promotional tour, Singh stated that Govinda is his biggest inspiration and that he looks up to him like a God.

Ranveer recently discussed why he chose to work with Divyang Thakkar, a newbie filmmaker, for his next film, and how important it is to take risks and see things from other perspectives.

“It’s very important (to take risks) and I take the most amount of risks. What I do, I always play high-risk. In my choices of characters, whether it is the acting choices I make within the framework of those characters, I’ve always played high-risk. As far as Jayeshbhai is concerned, yes, he’s a debutant director, but he (Divyang) is a prodigy, he’s an absolute sensation. He is waiting to be unleashed on the world.”

“Adi Chopra, my mentor called me and ‘I have a miracle script and I need you to get a narration. I was like okay.’ And when I got the narration, I didn’t know when I was laughing, when I was crying. I was laughing through tears, and crying through my laugh. It was such an emotional story, so full of heart, so funny, so entertaining throughout. I don’t think Divyang himself realizes what a talent he is! He’s completely oblivious of what he’s gone and written. Adi sir, Maneesh sir and myself, we keep saying…this kid…what is he going to write next if this is what he has written for his first film. I don’t think he’s aware of what he’s written. It is something that I am extremely special and I know he is a first-timer and I’ve only worked with established directors. But, I just went with the promise of this kid and what he’s written is just scintillating material.” Ranveer further added,