Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 08:10 pm

Ranveer Singh wishes birthday to Deepika Padukone in true ‘Gehraiyaan’ style

Deepika Padukone, who appeared to be clueless to her husband’s camera, received a humorous birthday wish from Ranveer Singh. The actress, who turns 36 today, has been showered with birthday greetings and love from all corners. The actress has a lot to be thankful for, from industry pals to die-hard fans.

Deepika received a hilarious yet sweet wish from her husband Ranveer Singh on Wednesday evening, who shared a sneaky photo on Instagram. Deepika can be seen swimming in the sea with the setting sun in the background in this photo. “My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday!” Ranveer captioned the shot, despite the fact that we can’t see the actress.

 

 

Gehraiyaan is Deepika Padukone’s forthcoming film, which will be released next month.

Deepika Padukone surprised fans with new posters from her forthcoming flick Gehraiyaan on her birthday. The actress will star with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the Shakun Batra-directed film.

 

 

