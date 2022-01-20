Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Jan, 2022. 12:33 am

Rap lyrics as criminal evidence are not criminal evidence: Jay-Z

Jay Z has raised his voice to not let prosecutors use rap lyrics as a piece of criminal substantiation so that music can flourish without the burden of any such kind of prosecution.

Numerous famous artists, including Robin Thicke, Kelly Rowland, and Meek Mill sign up a letter to urge New York state lawmakers to back the alterations anticipated.

Jay-Z’s lawyer, Alex Spiro told Rolling Stone, “This is a long time coming. By changing the law here.”

“You do a lot of good for the cases that it affects, but you also send a message that progress is coming. We expect it will be followed in a lot of places,” Spiro added.

The Rap Music on Trial legislature, which was first offered in November, pursues to halt prosecuting attorneys from stating lyrics, but if there is a ‘clear and convincing proof’ that the words are related to the crime.

 

