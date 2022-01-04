Rapper J $tash commits suicide after murdering his girlfriend in front of her kids

04th Jan, 2022. 11:27 pm
J $tash, actual name Justin Joseph was found dead in Temple City, California, alongside his girlfriend. He allegedly murdered the woman in front of her three children, according to the report.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the bodies of Joseph, 28, and Jeanette Gallegos, 27, were discovered on Saturday, January 1 after authorities received a domestic violence report at around 7:14 a.m.

According to The Associated Press, deputies responding to the report spotted Gallegos’ three youngsters, ages 5 to 11, running toward them.

Deputies discovered Gallegos shot numerous times inside the home, while Joseph seemed to have a self-inflicted head wound, according to Alfred. Both died on the spot.

Joseph was not connected to the boys and had been dating their mother for nearly a year.

