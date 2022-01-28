Raveena Tondon denies competition with Kajol, Shilpa, ‘no dirty politics’

Raveena Tandon was a well-known Bollywood actress in the 1990s. The star has denied rumors that she has a rivalry with Shilpa Shetty and Kajol.

When asked about her alleged competition with Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, and Kajol in the 1990s, Raveena Tondon stated there was no “dirty politics” involved.

She told RJ Siddharth Kanan, “There were was no cut-throat or dirty politics.” She said that she has been friends with Shilpa ‘from day 1’. “We’ve done films together. Kajol and I have been friends. It’s nothing of that sort.”

She also stated that while she has no hard feelings with Karisma, Shilpa, or Kajol, there were a few actors who played ‘dirty games’ and were involved in ‘dirty gossip,’ and she has avoided them all.

Raveena also opened up about the time when she was replaced by an actor’s girlfriend because she was insecure. “I was replaced intentionally because this girl did not like me, was insecure about me. She was dating a hero at that time and forced him to replace me because we were a hit pair. Forced him to replace with other heroines. So I lost out on 1-2 films on that account,” she said.