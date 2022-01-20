Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 01:02 am

Rebel Wilson chose comedy acting roles due to weight gain

Rebel Wilson has admitted that once she put on weight, she preferred to pursue comic acting since it requires less of an external appearance to win acting roles.

The 41-year-old Australian actress began gaining weight in her twenties as a result of her polycystic ovarian disease, and she believed as if her acting career had already been impeded as a result of her weight.

After pledging to reform her lifestyle, the Pitch Perfect star has lately shed nearly five-and-a-half stone, and she’s never felt better.

However, the actress, who rose to fame for her portrayal as ‘Fat Amy,’ said she was compelled to ’embrace’ her figure as she pursued comic parts at the start of her career.

“I knew I was a bigger girl so I was like, ‘You just got to embrace it,” the actress revealed.

“So that’s why I went into comedy acting because I knew how much power comedians can have – people are more likely to laugh at people they don’t want to have sex with.”

“Those people tend to go better in comedy, so I turned what was turned into a lot of agents as a disadvantage into my advantage.”

Rebel also talked about her weight loss decision and said: ‘I’m turning 40 I knew I can be healthier. I’m gonna make the big change and lose the excess weight, I had a lot of push-back from that.

“It’s opened up dramatic roles which I wasn’t getting considered before, which is awesome so I can really use my acting muscle.

“I still think there was some statistic, leading ladies it’s less than 1 per cent of plus size actresses, there is some movement in including different body types.”

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Read More

39 mins ago
Britney Spears to regain control of her money as Judge refuses to reserve funds for legal fees

The battle about whether Britney Spears must pay millions in legal fees...
42 mins ago
Shawn Mendes Teases New Music, Ex Camila Cabello Comments "Ur crazy wildcat."

Shawn Mendes is teasing new music, leading fans to believe that a...
49 mins ago
Fans are drooling over Alizeh Shah’s latest pictures

Alizeh Shah is a Tiktoker and a well-known Pakistani actor. Her performance...
1 hour ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger to save California Solar Incentives

California’s solar power future has been a topic of heated debate for...
1 hour ago
Rabeeca Khan returns to BOL Entertainment in a new way!

Pakistan's most popular TikTok celebrity, Rabeeca Khan, has returned to BOL Entertainment...
1 hour ago
Kylie Jenner gets a permanent restraining order against obsessed fan

Pregnant Kylie Jenner has fortified an enduring restraining order against an obsessed...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mark Boucher
12 mins ago
Mark Boucher faces charges which could lead to dismissal

Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealed on Thursday that South African head coach...
Chrissy Teigen
17 mins ago
Chrissy Teigen celebrates being six months sober

Chrissy Teigen is feeling healthy and rejuvenated following a six-month alcohol-free period....
Jay-Z busts Western cowboy myths in all-Black 'The Harder They Fall'
29 mins ago
Rap lyrics as criminal evidence are not criminal evidence: Jay-Z

Jay Z has raised his voice to not let prosecutors use rap...
Umar Gul
30 mins ago
LLC: Umar Gul pleased to be part of Legends League Cricket 2022

On Thursday, former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul expressed his pleasure at...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement