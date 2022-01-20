Rebel Wilson chose comedy acting roles due to weight gain

Rebel Wilson has admitted that once she put on weight, she preferred to pursue comic acting since it requires less of an external appearance to win acting roles.

The 41-year-old Australian actress began gaining weight in her twenties as a result of her polycystic ovarian disease, and she believed as if her acting career had already been impeded as a result of her weight.

After pledging to reform her lifestyle, the Pitch Perfect star has lately shed nearly five-and-a-half stone, and she’s never felt better.

However, the actress, who rose to fame for her portrayal as ‘Fat Amy,’ said she was compelled to ’embrace’ her figure as she pursued comic parts at the start of her career.

“I knew I was a bigger girl so I was like, ‘You just got to embrace it,” the actress revealed.

“So that’s why I went into comedy acting because I knew how much power comedians can have – people are more likely to laugh at people they don’t want to have sex with.”

“Those people tend to go better in comedy, so I turned what was turned into a lot of agents as a disadvantage into my advantage.”

Rebel also talked about her weight loss decision and said: ‘I’m turning 40 I knew I can be healthier. I’m gonna make the big change and lose the excess weight, I had a lot of push-back from that.

“It’s opened up dramatic roles which I wasn’t getting considered before, which is awesome so I can really use my acting muscle.

“I still think there was some statistic, leading ladies it’s less than 1 per cent of plus size actresses, there is some movement in including different body types.”

Have a look: