Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 11:19 am

Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle mourns brother’s death, ‘Sleep in peace’

Lizelle

Lizelle mourns brother’s death

Jason Watkins, the brother-in-law of choreographer-director Remo D’Souza, committed suicide at his Yamuna Nagar apartment in Andheri on Thursday, police said, according to news agency ANI. In this case, a case has been filed, and further investigation is proceeding.

“Choreographer and director Remo D’souza’s 48-year-old brother-in-law, Jason Savio Watkins, died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai. His body has been sent to Cooper hospital for a post mortem. A case has been registered; further investigation underway,” said Mumbai Police.

According to a senior cop, at 12 p.m., the police received a phone call reporting that a person had committed suicide inside flat no. 302 of Yamuna Nagar in Andheri. Jason Watkins, Remo’s brother-in-law, was identified by the Oshiwara police. He was 48 years old at the time.

Lizelle shared a throwback picture of her late brother Jason on her Instagram Stories and wrote a long note remembering him. She wrote, “Sleep in peace Jayboy….At last you even got this stubbornness of yours fulfilled…This world couldn’t keep you and mum apart too long…Am sure Jesus will bring you back in a better world…and I pray that yours and mums bond always be intact…I love you both.”

One of the stories shared by Lizelle.

