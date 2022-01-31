Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 10:01 pm

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 10:01 pm

The “Diamonds” singer and superstar Rihanna is pregnant, expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Over the weekend, the pair was seen in New York City, where Rihanna flaunted her baby belly while wearing a long pink jacket. Her enormous jacket had been unbuttoned at the bottom, revealing her developing bump, which was decorated with a gold cross and sparkling gemstones.

Rihanna is set to be a Mom for the very first time ! She was spotted out in NYC with Boyfriend, ASAP Rocky this weekend, shocking the world with her baby bump on full display. The inseparable pair stepped out in Harlem, his hometown, and were seen looking happier than ever. Rihanna’s bare bump was adorned by an elegant gold cross with colorful jewels, as she leaned into her boyfriend’s tender kiss on her forehead. She looked absolutely radiant as they enjoyed a walk in the snowy brisk air together before headed back to their new apartment together to prepare for parenthood.
MANDATORY BYLINE – DIGGZY/Shutterstock

The rapper kisses the soon-to-be mom on the forehead in one of the lovely photographs, which were taken in Harlem, where A$AP Rocky grew up, while they enjoy a snowy walk outside.

A$AP Rocky told GQ about his love with Rihanna, calling her the “love of my life.” When he was about how it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

In regards to fatherhood, A$AP Rocky said starting a family is “in my destiny, absolutely.” As he put it at the time, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna talked about family planning in her interview with British Vogue in March 2020 that she was “realizing life is really short” and found a new no-nonsense approach to living.

“You don’t have a lot of time to tolerate s—-, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you’re overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I’m overwhelmed too much,” she said at the time. “What’s happening now is that I’m going back to black and white. My gray area is shutting down.”

“I know I will want to live differently,” she added, saying that within the next 10 years she sees herself having “three or four” children, whether she has a partner or not.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong …’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” said Rihanna. “But the only thing that matters is happiness; that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her 'afternoon nap' with Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor let her fans in on her 'afternoon naps' talk with...
1 hour ago
Kendall Jenner looks stylish on a date with Travis Bennett

Kendall Jenner wore a gorgeous ensemble for a lunch date with her pal...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian promises to reach goals in six months, after the recent boost in net worth

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has sworn to make herself proud...
2 hours ago
Meera is legally the wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman, report

A sessions court has ruled that actress Meera is legally wife of...
2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan enjoys Icy Breeze with handsome brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan, the Love Aaj Kal actress, has been taking over...
2 hours ago
Actress Resham shares a fan moment with Parizaad cast

Parizaad: The blockbuster hit drama serials finally ends after a grand release of its...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Points Table 2022
14 mins ago
PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans VS Quetta Gladiators

PSL Points Table 2022 After Lahore Qalandars VS Karachi Kings Check the...
17 mins ago
Balochistan’s sea areas to be divided into seven zones to stop illegal trawlers

750km sea areas of Balochistan would be divided into seven zones so...
Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21 FE
22 mins ago
Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21 FE: What differences can be expected?

Before CES 2022, Samsung unveiled its newest inexpensive phone, the Galaxy S21...
25 mins ago
Kate Middleton is a mirror image of here her mother in old photograph

As Carole Middleton, Kate Middleton's mother, celebrates her 67th birthday, an old...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600