The “Diamonds” singer and superstar Rihanna is pregnant, expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Over the weekend, the pair was seen in New York City, where Rihanna flaunted her baby belly while wearing a long pink jacket. Her enormous jacket had been unbuttoned at the bottom, revealing her developing bump, which was decorated with a gold cross and sparkling gemstones.

The rapper kisses the soon-to-be mom on the forehead in one of the lovely photographs, which were taken in Harlem, where A$AP Rocky grew up, while they enjoy a snowy walk outside.

A$AP Rocky told GQ about his love with Rihanna, calling her the “love of my life.” When he was about how it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

In regards to fatherhood, A$AP Rocky said starting a family is “in my destiny, absolutely.” As he put it at the time, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna talked about family planning in her interview with British Vogue in March 2020 that she was “realizing life is really short” and found a new no-nonsense approach to living.

“You don’t have a lot of time to tolerate s—-, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you’re overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I’m overwhelmed too much,” she said at the time. “What’s happening now is that I’m going back to black and white. My gray area is shutting down.”

“I know I will want to live differently,” she added, saying that within the next 10 years she sees herself having “three or four” children, whether she has a partner or not.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong …’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” said Rihanna. “But the only thing that matters is happiness; that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”