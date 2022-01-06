Rihanna set to tie the knot with A$AP Rocky

Hollywood pop singer Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are all set to tie the knot as her beau apparently “cannot imagine his life without her,” and it’s only an “a matter of time before” he proposes.

This claim was just brought to light by sources close to them. They stated that the couple has been experiencing the next stage of their relationship since 2020, following their longstanding friendship.

The source stated, “a matter of time before [A$AP Rocky] proposes. Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her.”

According to the same source, the pair has already begun discussing marriage and family planning since “they know it’s something they both want.”

“Despite their romance heating up as quickly as it has, they’ve had time to lay the foundation for a great relationship since they were friends for so long before they hooked up,” a source added.