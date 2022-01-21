Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 09:13 pm

Rio presents ‘Bacha Log Game Show” on BOL Entertainment

Pakistani actor, Ahmad Ali Butt, is going to bring a new game show, “Bacha Log Game Show,” presented by Rio on BOL Entertainment, very soon.

Pakistan’s number one channel, ‘BOL Entertainment is always entertaining its audience in a new way. A few days ago, the management of the BOL channel announced to bring a new game show for children for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

As usual, BOL Entertainment is bringing something unique this time too, and while maintaining its popularity, this is going to be Pakistan’s first game show for children, “Bacha Log Game Show,” is about to air very soon which will be hosted by the country. The famous actor and comedian, Ahmad Ali Butt, will perform.

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt does not need any introduction and he is one of the few artists in Pakistan who has proved his mettle in the field of music besides small and big screens while he is second to none in hosting the program.

By the way, Ahmad Ali Butt is counted in the list of famous comedians of the country but he also plays serious roles well while he is also the essence of acting in hit films like Jwani Phar Nahin Aani and Jwani Phar Nahin Aani To. Have shown

Earlier, the BOL administration had also released a promo of the program on its official YouTube.

The video in the promo shows only children playing and jumping. However, what kind of program will be and what kind of games will be included in it or who will host it?

 

