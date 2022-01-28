Ronaldo’s girlfriend narrates her life story with Netflix documentary

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting twins with the Manchester United icon, has narrated her life story with I am Georgina on Netflix, which was released on January 27.

The couple has been together since 2016, and Alana Martina, their daughter, was born in November 2017. Both Ronaldo and Georgina are expecting twins at the moment.

Ronaldo is arguably the most famous athlete on the planet, with 395 million Instagram followers, making him the most followed person on the social media platform.

Georgina has achieved global fame as a result of their relationship, as she now has nearly 30 million Instagram followers.

“I’m Georgina Rodriguez and five years ago my life changed,” she says in the documentary.

“I’m the partner of the most followed man in the world. Cristiano is marvellous, he’s a normal guy, I dreamed of having a prince by my side and today I have it.

Praising his ladylove likewise, Ronaldo, confessed she is his one true love. “She’s the woman I’m completely in love with,” Cristiano says in the documentary.

“Thanks to love, now my life is a dream,” he concludes.

Take a look: