Royal photographer unveils FIRST-EVER pic of Kate Middleton from 2005

A royal photographer has unveiled the first picture he ever took of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, in 2005, when she was simply one of a group of friends invited to Sandringham by Prince William. A never-before-seen picture taken by The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards shows that the future queen donned casual jeans and a green jacket with a scarf and her hair up in a ponytail. Have a look:

According to the photographer he “didn’t know who on Earth she was“ at the moment.

The photographer said, “Back then you would never have credited that the young woman who walked through those gates would turn out to be our future queen.”