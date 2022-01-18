Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan to share the screen once again as reported by Ahsan on his Instagram

Ahsan Khan and Saba Qamar are a duo we didn’t realize we needed to see again. Until they decided to return to our screens for the first time in years to work on a project together. The two appear to be great friends who also happen to be each other’s favorite co-stars. As their chemistry was palpable in Khan’s announcement video.

A sun-drenched to obtain that killer lighting, Ahsan and Qamar sat in front of a window and filmed themselves talking about the idea.

“With the gifted and accomplished super talented Saba Qamar Zaman,” the caption stated. ‘New project coming soon,’ Ahsan wrote, along with the name of the production business, ‘IDream Entertainment.’

“Finally, with my all-time favourite, the one and only,” Ahsan began. “And he’s my favourite, there’s no space for doubt,” Qamar replied quickly.

“After eight, nine years,” Qamar replied when asked how long it had been since they’d worked together. She rummaged through her memories and remembered that they had also starred together in their first two films, Dastaan (2010) and Pani Jaisa Piyar (2011).

The video was cut off before we could receive any spoilers for the future project, and Ahsan gladly agreed.

By commenting on the post and sharing it on her Instagram Story, Qamar confirmed that he was her favourite co-star.

We believe they’re referring to their new drama Fraud, written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah.