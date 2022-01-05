Saba Qamar flaunts her look in Faraz Manan

Actress Saba Qamar flaunts her look on Instagram in Faraz Manan and she truly looks spellbinding.

Qamar shared a few pictures on her social media in an ice-green embellished attire that looks perfect on her.

“No one is met by accident”, the actress captioned her post.

Only in decades, divas like her emerge on screens and left a firm impact on the audience.

The Pani Jaisa Pyar actress has given numerous hits to the screen and is a phenomenon in her when it comes to acting.

Well known for her humble nature, pretty face, and unmatchable acting skills, the actress is in limelight for many years.

Stepping into the industry with Mein Aurat Hoon, the actress earned fame with her hosting in Hum Sab Umeed Say Hain.

The government of Pakistan awarded her with Tamga-e-Imtiaz in 2012 for her contributions in the industry.