Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 01:36 pm

Saba Qamar snapped lost in her thoughts

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 01:36 pm

Actress Saba Qamar was snapped lost in her thoughts with a pet sitting on her shoulders on a bright sunny Friday afternoon.

The Baaghi actress took to her Instagram to share some snippets from her day and threw a treat for the fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

Qamar looked gripping in her sun-kissed pictures with her hair open to soak the sun while a green parrot could be seen sitting on her shoulder.

Read more: “Saba Qamar Smokes Alot” Nasaaz From Parizaad Makes Shocking Revelation

Seemingly, the star is having whale of a time with her pet and sharing the bits for her fans to relish on Instagram.

It took no time for her fans to shower love on their favourite actress’s post.

Saba stepped into the industry a long time back and is now one of the most desired actresses in town.

Read more: THROWBACK VIDEO: Saba Qamar Killer Dance Moves In Car Breaks Internet

Qamar has given many hits to the industry including drama serial Baaghi, Pani Jaisa Pyaar, Daastan, Cheekh and a lot more.

Read More

2 hours ago
Dia Mirza shares flashback pictures of her pregnant self

Actress Dia Mirza took to her Instagram to pour her heart out...
2 hours ago
Here's how Twinkle Khanna defines Akshay's salt and pepper look

Actress Twinkle Khanna never disappoints us when it comes to cheeky and...
3 hours ago
Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer release halted by Punjab Government

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer which was all...
3 hours ago
Mahira Khan sends love to newlyweds Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar: 'Aaabad Raho'

Acclaimed actress Mahira Khan, who has garnered a plethora of cross-border fans...
4 hours ago
Mouni Roy drops some major queen vibes in her stunning wedding ensemble

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who after tying the knot as per South...
13 hours ago
Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra says, 'Get ready for sleepless nights'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma congratulated Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for their...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ronaldo's girlfriend Netflix documentary
4 mins ago
Ronaldo’s girlfriend narrates her life story with Netflix documentary

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting twins with the Manchester...
Supporting terrorists, spreading fake news: Pakistan hits back at India in UN
34 mins ago
Supporting terrorists, spreading fake news: Pakistan hits back at India in UN

GENEVA: Pakistan has rejected as “dubious” India’s claims about its “impeccable” disarmament...
Senate
40 mins ago
Senate approves SBP amendment bill amid ruckus

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday passed the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment...
zalmi
42 mins ago
Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators to face each other tonight in Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns in their first match...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600