Saba Qamar snapped lost in her thoughts

Actress Saba Qamar was snapped lost in her thoughts with a pet sitting on her shoulders on a bright sunny Friday afternoon.

The Baaghi actress took to her Instagram to share some snippets from her day and threw a treat for the fans.

Qamar looked gripping in her sun-kissed pictures with her hair open to soak the sun while a green parrot could be seen sitting on her shoulder.

Seemingly, the star is having whale of a time with her pet and sharing the bits for her fans to relish on Instagram.

It took no time for her fans to shower love on their favourite actress’s post.

Saba stepped into the industry a long time back and is now one of the most desired actresses in town.

Qamar has given many hits to the industry including drama serial Baaghi, Pani Jaisa Pyaar, Daastan, Cheekh and a lot more.