Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari bashed on BOLD videos from their reception
Due to their PDA-filled romance at their wedding reception, celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari have received a lot of anger and unending mocking.
The couple got married in a romantic wedding ceremony, and the gorgeous bride and groom were a sight to behold at their ultra-stylish lavish celebration meal.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Friends and relatives joined the lovebirds, and the stunning photographs have gone viral. The couple’s PDA-filled films, as well as the bride Saboor Aly’s exposing attire, have drawn significant criticism.
The NaqabZan star, who was clad in an ankle-length turquoise outfit, was singled out by the keyboard warriors.
Previously, the couple’s romantic and secret engagement gave off fairy-tale overtones and had their fan base swooning. The couple has worked together in the drama series NaqabZan.
Download BOL News App for latest news