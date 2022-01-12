Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari bashed on BOLD videos from their reception

Due to their PDA-filled romance at their wedding reception, celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari have received a lot of anger and unending mocking.

The couple got married in a romantic wedding ceremony, and the gorgeous bride and groom were a sight to behold at their ultra-stylish lavish celebration meal.

Friends and relatives joined the lovebirds, and the stunning photographs have gone viral. The couple’s PDA-filled films, as well as the bride Saboor Aly’s exposing attire, have drawn significant criticism.

The NaqabZan star, who was clad in an ankle-length turquoise outfit, was singled out by the keyboard warriors.

Previously, the couple’s romantic and secret engagement gave off fairy-tale overtones and had their fan base swooning. The couple has worked together in the drama series NaqabZan.