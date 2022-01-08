Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 01:51 am

Saboor Aly-Ali Ansari bhangra entry at their shendi – WATCH VIDEO

Saboor Aly

Saboor Aly-Ali Ansari bhangra entry at their shendi – WATCH VIDEO

On social media, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding images have gotten a lot of attention. Saboor and Ali’s shendi is being held in the presence of close friends and family with much excitement.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s shendi ceremony is taking place in Karachi today with a lot of hype, and several Pakistani celebrities are also in attendance. Saboor Aly bhangra danced with her husband Ali Ansari when they arrived for the shendi ceremony. People wonder how Pakistani actresses can dress so openly in such frigid conditions.

Saboor Aly is the younger sister of Sajal Aly, a prominent Pakistani actress. Saboor Aly has also appeared in a number of well-received Pakistani dramas. Saboor Aly has recently gained popularity for her outstanding performance in the drama serial ‘Parizaad,’ which is currently airing on HUM TV. However, some critics claim that Saboor overacts a lot in dramas.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's shendi ceremony is taking place in Karachi today with a lot of fanfare, and several Pakistani celebrities are also in attendance. Saboor Aly bhangra danced with her husband Ali Ansari when they arrived for the shendi ceremony. People wonder how Pakistani actresses can dress so openly in such frigid conditions.

 

