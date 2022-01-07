Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 06:09 pm

Saboor Aly & Ali Ansari tie the knot in Nikah ceremony! see photos

Saboor Aly & Ali Ansari tie the knot in Nikah ceremony! see photos

Saboor Aly & Ali Ansari tie the knot in Nikah ceremony! see photos

Wedding bells are ringing for Pakistani actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, as they both finally tied the knot today (Friday) in a mesmerizing Nikah ceremony. The actress has officially become the beautiful wife of Ali Ansari.

The adorable couple tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony along with their family and friends. The bride can’t hold back tears at her nikkah as the groom consoles her.

Here are the first glimpses of their Nikah ceremony:

 

 

The bride’s sister, Sajal Aly, walked Saboor Aly onto the stage for her nikah while helping to carry her Gharara.

 

Saboor Aly looks stunning in a gold ensemble on her big day. On the other hand, Ali looks elegant in a white Sherwani! We’re in awe of their chemistry and how well they complement each other.

Previously, the lovely couple had the glittering Dholki and Mayun events before their wedding ceremony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

Read More

2 days ago
Why did Hollywood blockbusters fail in Pakistan?

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, cinemas in Pakistan were...
2 days ago
Dick Van Dyke: My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business – A Memoir

TV Legend Dick Van Dyke talks about his career, his life, and...
2 days ago
Don’t Look Up, apparently the critics just didn’t look

The world is ending, and nobody cares. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Our...
2 days ago
Emily in Paris, but still the same old american

If you somehow missed the first season last year, Emily in Paris...
2 days ago
A vegetarian’s guide to finding food in Karachi

 In a society centred around meat-everything, having a plant-based diet can be...
2 days ago
Welcome to Kashmir

People often ask me about the perfect time to visit the scenic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Jannat Mirza
30 seconds ago
Throwback: Jannat Mirza’s killer dance moves sets the internet on fire

Throwback when Jannat Mirza, a well-known Pakistani TikTok star, reached 15 million...
3 mins ago
Pak Army engaged in Gawadar relief efforts since 96 hours: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army, Navy and FC troops are busy in rescue and...
6 mins ago
Ali Gul Pir is glad to be vaccinated for Covid-19

Ali Gul Pir is certainly glad that he was vaccinated against covid-19...
Oppo A54
8 mins ago
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A54 costs Rs. 29,999. The sale pricing of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600