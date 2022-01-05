Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari’s Mayon is happening now, Sajal is laying Haldi

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari’s Mayun is happening now, Sajal is laying Haldi

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari kicked off their wedding festivities with a Dholki event last night and their Mayun ceremony is happening now. Sajal Aly also joined her sister as she started the rasam by applying Haldi to the couple.

Turning to Instgaram, the bride-to-be shared the first glimpse of her Mayun ceremony with an adorable picture of herself with her groom.

Have a look:

Saboor looks adorable wearing a yellow outfit with a red chunri dupatta and completed her look with flower jewelry while Ali is wearing a white kurta shalwar. On the other hand, Sajal looks beautiful donning an all-black outfit.

Last year, the adorable couple surprised their fans by announcing their ‘Baat Pakki’ ceremony which was joined by close family members only, and now the couple is gearing up to tie the knot this January. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the couple as husband and wife.