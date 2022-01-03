Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari’s wedding festivities kick off with a dholki

Stunning Saboor Aly will be tying knot this month. Image: Instagram

Saboor Aly and Aly Ansari kicked off their wedding festivities with ‘dholki’ event that took place in the presence of a galaxy of stars.

Saboor Aly looked adorable in a traditional purple shalwar Kameez suit with details of golden on it.

Meanwhile, Ali Ansari rocked the look in a black kameez shalwar with the same colour shawl.

A number of stars from the industry were spotted who added colours to the beautiful event.

A few days back, Aly was relishing the wedding of her sister-in-law Mariam Ansari and she truly stole the event with her style and beauty.

The Parizaad actress made her relationship official with Ali Ansari by posting pictures of their ‘Baat Pakki’ ceremony on Instagram in May last year.