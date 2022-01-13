Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 07:46 pm

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari under scrutiny by News Anchor Kiran Naz

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari under scrutiny by News Anchor Kiran Naz Photo: File

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari recently got married and their wedding has been getting a lot of media attention for various reasons.

Be it Ahad Raza Mir’s nonappearance, bride Saboor Aly’s looks or the complete vibe of the wedding, everybody had something stored to comment on the wedding, and news anchor Kiran has something to share as well.

News Anchor Kiran did not approve of the unnecessary PDA. Kiran differed with the public display of fondness and gave her two cents:

Many internet warriors approved of Kiran’s stand and measured the pictures shouldn’t have been posted in their wholeness:

While some differed with Naz and called it a personal matter of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari:

 

