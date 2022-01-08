Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
08th Jan, 2022. 10:17 pm

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s dance video sets the internet on fire

Despite the recent winter rains that have lashed the city, shaadi season is still in full flow. After pictures of Saboor Aly’s dholki went viral on social media, sparking speculation that the actor was planning to marry Ali Ansari shortly, the couple recently released photos from their small mayoun celebration on their Instagram accounts.

Ali and Saboor shared charming behind-the-scenes photos from the wedding, with the bride wearing a traditional yellow gown with a contrasting crimson dupatta pinned to her head. Floral jewellery and orange bangles completed Saboor’s ensemble. In line with the traditional mayoun feel, Ali wore a white kurta and a red phulkari dupatta to the wedding.

A dance video of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari is also going viral on the internet. The couple can be seen dancing their hearts out.

 

 

Earlier the pictures from Saboor Aly and Ali Ansaris’ Nikkah and Mayoun ceremony went viral

 

 

Saboor’s celebrity pals, including actors Kinza Hashmi and Amar Khan, as well as model Rubab Ali and cosmetics artist Sara Ali, attended the event. Sara posted videos from the mayoun on her Instagram stories.
Sajal Aly, Saboor’s sister, was also present at the event, with a video of her performing the mayoun ritual in a black costume making the rounds on social media.

Saboor looked stunning in a violet velvet gown and a stunning pair of gajray at her first dholki earlier this month, as captured by Sara, Kinza, and Amar on Instagram.

