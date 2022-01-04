Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding festivities begin with Dholki, see photos

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 09:22 pm
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's wedding festivities begin with Dholki,

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding festivities begin with Dholki

Lovebirds Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are all set to tie the knot as the duo kicked off wedding festivities with a Dholki event last night with some close friends.

Kinza Hashmi, Ammar Khan, and Sadia Ghaffar were spotted in Saboor’s Dholki event last night. The Gul-o-Gulzaar actress looks elegant in a maroon sleeveless velvet outfit.

Have a look at the pictures:

Last year, the adorable couple surprised their fans by announcing their ‘Baat Pakki’ ceremony which was joined by close family members only, and now the couple is gearing up to tie the knot this January. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the couple as husband and wife.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly)

