Saboor Aly indulges in Insta PDA with hubby Ali Ansari

Newlyweds Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly, who got married earlier this month, are engaging in some Insta PDA to make fans a part of their happiness.

Taking to Instagram, the gorgeous Fitrat actress shared a thread of lovely pictures from her star-studded Shendi, all-smiling and enjoying the function to its fullest.

“It’s the connection I can’t explain,” captioned Saboor followed by a heart emoticon.

However, Ansari was quick to shower her wife’s post with a lovely comment. “Hayyye,” he wrote along with red heart emojis.

The pictures showed Saboor and Ali with an electrifying performance on Punjabi bhangra music. The new bride opted for a heavily embellished blue lehenga for the event. While the new husband looked dapper as he was dressed in traditional blue shalwar kameez.

Moreover, pictures and dance videos from the fun event took the internet by storm, as fans can’t stop gushing over the beautiful couple and other guests.

A number of prominent celebrities including Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Mansha Pasha, Kinza Hashmi, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Amar Khan and others were among the attendees.

Actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly said their vows in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on January 07.