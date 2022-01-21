Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 10:28 am

Saboor Aly indulges in Insta PDA with hubby Ali Ansari

Ali Ansari & Saboor ALy

Newlyweds Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly, who got married earlier this month, are engaging in some Insta PDA to make fans a part of their happiness.

Taking to Instagram, the gorgeous Fitrat actress shared a thread of lovely pictures from her star-studded Shendi, all-smiling and enjoying the function to its fullest.

“It’s the connection I can’t explain,” captioned Saboor followed by a heart emoticon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

Also Read: Saboor & Ali: These adorable Nikkah highlights will surely leave you in awe

However, Ansari was quick to shower her wife’s post with a lovely comment. “Hayyye,” he wrote along with red heart emojis.

The pictures showed Saboor and Ali with an electrifying performance on Punjabi bhangra music. The new bride opted for a heavily embellished blue lehenga for the event. While the new husband looked dapper as he was dressed in traditional blue shalwar kameez.

Moreover, pictures and dance videos from the fun event took the internet by storm, as fans can’t stop gushing over the beautiful couple and other guests.

A number of prominent celebrities including Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Mansha Pasha, Kinza Hashmi, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Amar Khan and others were among the attendees.

Inside Saboor Ali & Ali Ansari’s Shendi ceremony

Actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly said their vows in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on January 07.

