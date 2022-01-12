Saboor Aly radiates in a pre-wedding mehndi shoot

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, is a renowned couple, they recently got married in a magnificent ceremony. An intimate dholki, vibrant Mayun, dreamlike Nikkah, lively Shendi, and sophisticated reception were among the events. Videos and photos from the celebrations have gone viral on the internet, with many appreciating the lovely bride and complimenting the modern but traditional ceremonies.

Saboor Aly is a well-known actress in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Saboor has created her mark for herself in the entertainment industry, despite the fact that she is best known as the younger sister of superstar Sajal Aly.

Saboor has since appeared in a number of popular drama series, including Ishq Mein Kaafir, Naqab Zan, Gul-o-Gulzaar, and Tum Ho Wajah. Her current drama Parizaad has received a lot of positive feedback.

The bride’s mehndi photos have recently gone viral on the internet. Saboor Aly showcases her exquisite mehndi by Henna by Mehak without any makeup or filters, as she was a Mayon bride. Take a look at this lovely mehndi!