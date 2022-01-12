Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 01:18 am

Saboor Aly radiates in a pre-wedding mehndi shoot

Saboor Aly radiates in a pre-wedding mehndi shoot Photo: Instagram

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, is a renowned couple, they recently got married in a magnificent ceremony. An intimate dholki, vibrant Mayun, dreamlike Nikkah, lively Shendi, and sophisticated reception were among the events. Videos and photos from the celebrations have gone viral on the internet, with many appreciating the lovely bride and complimenting the modern but traditional ceremonies.
Saboor Aly is a well-known actress in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Saboor has created her mark for herself in the entertainment industry, despite the fact that she is best known as the younger sister of superstar Sajal Aly.

Saboor has since appeared in a number of popular drama series, including Ishq Mein Kaafir, Naqab Zan, Gul-o-Gulzaar, and Tum Ho Wajah. Her current drama Parizaad has received a lot of positive feedback.

The bride’s mehndi photos have recently gone viral on the internet. Saboor Aly showcases her exquisite mehndi by Henna by Mehak without any makeup or filters, as she was a Mayon bride. Take a look at this lovely mehndi!

Read More

1 hour ago
Jacqueline Fernandez takes to spirituality amid leaked pics with Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Since her name surfaced in connection with multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in...
2 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari flaunts her abs in a beige lehenga

Shweta Tiwari is a well-known actress in India's television industry. The popular...
2 hours ago
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari bashed on BOLD videos from their reception

Due to their PDA-filled romance at their wedding reception, celebrity couple Saboor...
3 hours ago
Kriti Sanon recalls her memories with Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon recounted a "funny" evening with her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh...
3 hours ago
Spider-Man No Way Home writer talks about the idea of brotherhood between the three superheroes

When Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire arrived on screen in Spider-Man: No...
3 hours ago
When Mehar Bano grooves to the viral song ‘Love Nwantiti’

Pakistani actress Mehar Bano is not only making headlines for her bold...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

9 mins ago
Ayesha Omar gives new meaning to elegance; See Photos

Ayesha Omar, a well-known fashionista and performer, she was recently photographed wearing a...
Katrina Kaif
14 mins ago
Throwback Video of Katrina Kaif cleaning utensils and cooking food GOES VIRAL

A throwback video of Katrina Kaif cleaning utensils and cooking food has...
Sushmita Sen
22 mins ago
Throwback: Sushmita Sen talks about almost marrying the wrong person

Actor Sushmita Sen in an old appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal...
Pakistan intends
45 mins ago
Rise in Covid-19 cases: Ministers to decide about closure of educational institutions today

A conference of provincial ministers for education to be presided over by...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600