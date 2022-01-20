Saboor Aly Shares Cute Wedding Photos Featuring Sajal Aly, Ali Ansari, and Aly Syed

The wedding of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari became the buzz of the town. Captivating photographs from these enthrallingly surreal occasions have captured our hearts. Different clips from the Shendi event received a lot of attention, and now we have a lot of fantastic HD images from this Shendi event for you to enjoy. This piece will include Saboor and Ali’s gorgeous romantic photoshoot with rare glances of our stars.

So let’s begin with the year’s most charming and endearing couple. Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari seem stunning in these photos, and we can’t keep our gaze away from them. Saboor looks breathtakingly beautiful in a beautiful sea green lehenga embellished with heavy work in kalis. Her lovely yet natty Matha Patti is surely a unique and appealing look. Ali Ansari’s casual yet stylish appearance drew a lot of attention. The full flared of her lenga is looking too amazing in the first shot, and we are in love with her entire outfit.