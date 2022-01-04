‘Saboor and I are no longer best friends’: Minal Khan 

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 08:39 pm
Power couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram recently made their guest appearance on Ahsan Khan’s show, Time Out with Ahsan Khan for the first time after their marriage. The couple sheds light on the changes in their personal lives, work, and friends after marriage.

Ahsan asked about cyber trolling, to which she replied, “Trolling is the part of my life. People are not leaving us even after our marriage. For God’s sake leave us alone now.

Read more: Ahsan Mohsin discusses being trolled after marrying Minal Khan, ‘Gaaliyan mili’

“I don’t give importance to social media because what I have in real life is far better. We both like to share our life with our fans on social media. We don’t care what people say,” she continued.

When asked about her friends in the showbiz sector, the Jalan star joked that Saboor Aly used to be her greatest buddy but is no longer. She stated, “I am sorry Saboor but Ahsan is now my best friend and Ali Ansari is your best friend now.”

It should be noted that the Ishq Hai actress tied the knot in September last year with exuberant wedding functions and has been enjoying a happily married life with Ahsan.

