Sadia Ghaffar treats fans with an adorable click embracing her little one

Pakistani actress Sadia Ghaffar has delighted her fans after sharing a lovely picture with her daughter Raya. The beautiful mother-daughter duo left the netizens drooling over them.

“All of me loves all of you. MashaAllah,” she captioned the post on Instagram alongside a snap that showed Sadia embracing her little one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadia Hassan Hayat (@sadiaghaffar)

Also Read: Sadia Ghaffar officially introduces her daughter to the world

Within minutes, fans and fellow celebrities took to Maat actress’ post’s comment section and dropped loving and praising comments. Actresses including Sajal Aly, Ghana Ali, Iqra Aziz and others showered her post with love and hearts.

Also, the husband of Sadia, Hassan Hayat Khan gushed over the two most important girls of his life.

“MASHA ALLAH! This is the epitome of the word ‘happiness’ for me,” he wrote followed by heart emoticons.

Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan got married in the year 2020 in an intimate Nikkah ceremony with a number of fellow celebrities in attendance.