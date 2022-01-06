Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir official comment over separation rumours

News of the separation between Sajal Aly and her husband, Ahad Raza Mir, has been circulating on social media for the past few days, and this news is also being published by various digital news agencies.

Netizens are asking why Ahad did not join Sajal in any event. Did they part their ways?

After all these rumors, the manager of the actors finally reacted to the news of their separation from the digital news agency and said that it is shameful journalism to publish baseless news about someone’s personal life for your ratings.

Fans of the couple say that they have not parted ways and we pray that they will always be happy and together.

It should be noted that actress the power couple tied the knot in the presence of a few close friends and relatives abroad during the lockdown in the year 2020.