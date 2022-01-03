Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir parting ways?

Our famous couples’ craze is nothing new, but Pakistan’s power couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have the ability to send the internet into a frenzy with their beautiful chemistry.

However, because the pair has not been seen together in a long time, rumours about their split have been circulating on the internet.

There have been rumours that Sajal and Ahad’s relationship is in jeopardy. The disappearance of the Alif star has piqued the interest of netizens, who have begun questioning the Mir family. They must either confirm or reject their split, according to the keyboard warriors.

On the work front, Sajal has received accolades for her role in the upcoming drama Sinf-e-Aahan, which boasts a star-studded cast and is generating buzz.

 

