Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir parting ways?
Our famous couples’ craze is nothing new, but Pakistan’s power couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have the ability to send the internet into a frenzy with their beautiful chemistry.
However, because the pair has not been seen together in a long time, rumours about their split have been circulating on the internet.
There have been rumours that Sajal and Ahad’s relationship is in jeopardy. The disappearance of the Alif star has piqued the interest of netizens, who have begun questioning the Mir family. They must either confirm or reject their split, according to the keyboard warriors.
On the work front, Sajal has received accolades for her role in the upcoming drama Sinf-e-Aahan, which boasts a star-studded cast and is generating buzz.
Read More
Arjun Kapoor claps back at trolls for targeting his age gap with Malaika Arora
Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular...
Urfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Latest Dress Choice
Urfi Javed, a Bigg Boss contestant, is often in the spotlight for...
Jamie Dornan shares impact of working in 'Fifty Shades of Grey'
Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan, popularly known as Christian Grey, opened up about...
PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrating New Year on a Yatch
Priyanka Chopra just shared an Instagram photo from her New Year's Eve...
Netflix surprise fans with the first look of The Umbrella Academy season 3
Netflix is not holding back, one after the other they are releasing...