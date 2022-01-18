Sajal Aly appreciates all the love and sweet birthday wishes

Sajal Aly, star of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, turned 28 yesterday and celebrated her birthday with her family and friends. The actress has been showered with so many lovely birthday wishes and prayers from her celebrity friends and fans and expressed her gratitude for all the lovely prayers and good wishes she received on her birthday.

The Sinf e Aahan actress took to Instgaram and thanked her fans and followers for the birthday wishes.

Read more: Sajal Aly turns 28 today

“Thank you everyone for all your duas and good wishes. You all are amazing and I love you, I’ve read all your msgs and I really appreciate all the love,” she wrote followed by the heart emoticons.