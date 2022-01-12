Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Jan, 2022. 01:56 am

Sajal Aly holds a Tasbeeh in her hands & netizens can’t stop criticizing her

Since Saboor’s wedding, Sajal Aly and her relationship with Ahad Raza Mir have been the talk of the town. Netizens couldn’t quit questioning the pair when the celebrity attended the wedding without her spouse.

In plenty of other news, the actress has been admonished for holding a tasbeeh during the wedding reception.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pakistani.Celebrities 🇵🇰 (@pakistani.celebrities)


Meanwhile, Ahad’s latest post has received a number of backlash from the internet.
Netizens flooded his most recent social media post with questions and comments. When he was photographed attending a wedding in Dubai, the internet responded badly.

Meanwhile, his most recent tweet has just fueled the flames, with surfers seeking answers.

Despite the outrage, Sajal later shared a photo of herself and her spouse on social media.
Some, on the other hand, expressed relief at the fact that the pair is still together.

