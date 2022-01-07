Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 11:36 am

Sajal Aly reveals why she rejected a huge film offer from Hollywood

Sajal Aly

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has revealed the reason why she turned down a huge film offer from Hollywood.

In a recent interview, the Ishq-e-Laa star shared how she was approached for a title role in a Hollywood movie but she declined because of a bold scene.

“If an actor is lucky, he or she gets offered more international work but, regardless, I would never turn my back on my own industry. All the international work that has come my way has been because those filmmakers had seen my work in Pakistan. And when I go abroad, I do so as a Pakistani. I want to keep contributing and giving back to my industry with the work that I do,” said Sajal.

She continued, “I was also offered the title role in another Hollywood movie and the story was very exciting”. “However, there was a single, very bold scene in the movie that I knew I couldn’t do.”

Also Read: Sajal Aly spills the beans on how Ahad asked her hand in marriage

Speaking on the possibility of using a body double, the actress added: “Even if I managed to do so, the people of my country would have connected that scene with me. I wouldn’t want to disillusion them like that.”

A few days back. Aly has once again sparked separation rumours as she was spotted without husband Ahad Raza Mir at the Mayun ceremony of her sister, Saboor.

Sajal Aly got married to Ahad Raza Mir on March 14, 2020, in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

