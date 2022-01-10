Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 10:46 am

Sajal Aly shuts divorce rumours by sharing a PDA-filled snap with Ahad

Amidst the divorce rumours circulating all over social media, actress Sajal Aly came up with a silent reply to shut all the rumours as she shared an intimate picture with her hubby.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif star posted an intimate selfie with Ahad Raza Mir and it might be her way of saying that ‘all is well’ between them.

Earlier, in an interview, Sajal shared how Ahad rushed to get engaged with her as he feared she would marry someone else.

While shunning separation rumours with her husband, Sajal Aly gushed over Mir and said: “I am much thankful to have him [Ahad] in my life.”

“Ahad has talked about me a lot in his past interviews but, somehow, I’m only doing it now,” she smiles. “It’s just that I rarely give interviews and I worry that, if I’ll get asked about Ahad, I’ll just end up going on and on!” gushed the talented actress.

She further disclosed how they begin to feel for eachother and how the Yaqeen Ka Safar actor had asked her hand in marriage on the sets of Aangan.

“We had just got engaged when we started working in Aangan together. He had proposed to me and I had told him that he needed to reach out to my family. The very next day, I had fallen ill and Ahad’s mother had come to take care of me for three days. My father had been very surprised but my sister told him that Ahad’s family were thinking of marriage. Once I got better, Ahad’s parents came to Lahore, met my family and we got engaged.”

“I later asked Ahad why he had been in such a hurry to get engaged. He told me that he had been afraid that, if he didn’t ask me to marry him, he would lose me, and I would marry someone else,” she continued.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir got married on March 14, 2020, in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

