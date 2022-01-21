Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 08:05 pm

Sajal Aly’s brother does not consider Ahad Raza Mir as his elder brother





Sajal Aly, a talented actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, has been subjected to divorce rumours and trolls with her husband, Ahad Raza Mir. Netizens are talking about their separation due to the absence of Ahad at Saboor’s wedding.

Recently, Sajal’s brother, Aly Syed, commented about her second brother-in-law, which drew public attention on social media.

On Instagram, Ali Ansari, who was recently married to Saboor Aly, posted a picture with the caption, “I got you guys.” in which Sajal’s brother dropped a comment that read, “My only Bara Bhai.”

 

Earlier, amid divorce rumours, the Sinf e Aahan actress shared a loved-up picture with her husband on Instgaram to shut separation talk.

 

