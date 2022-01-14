Sajal Aly’s Latest Photo GOES VIRAL

Sajal Aly recently posted a photo on Instagram that went popular across social media platforms.

The picture of the Sinf-e-Aahan star received many likes from the app’s users. In the comments section, netizens, including celebrities, praised her looks.

“Fire🔥💯” her fellow celebrity Amar Khan commented while Sadia Ghaffar used heart emojis. Producer Sana Shahnawaz said mentioned that the actor was looking gorgeous.

The star is known for sharing images and videos from her photoshoots and behind-the-scenes footage from her ventures.

Sajal Aly’s photo of herself wearing a red shalwar kurta previously went viral on social media, garnering millions of likes.