Veteran actress Sakina Samo shared her two cents after it was reported that superstar Humayun Saeed will be seen as Dr. Hasnat Khan in Season 5 of the hit Netflix series The Crown.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Log Kya Kahenge actress questioned Netflix’s choice of considering Humayun Saeed fit for the role than Fawad Khan.

She wrote, “Does he even look like Dr. Hasnat? @_fawadkhan_ would have been perfect cardiologist. How could you not select him? Why @the crownnetflix why?”

“Fawad Khan would have been a class act but alas,” she added.

Also Read: Humayun Saeed to star in Netflix hit series ‘The Crown’

Soon after the news broke out, social media poured in love and heaped praise for Saeed after this huge achievement. The Dil Lagi star has become the first Pakistani actor to be cast in a Netflix original.

He is roped in to play Dian’s love interest in the upcoming season of the hugely popular award-winning drama.

He has been chosen to portray the famous character of a British-Pakistani heart and lung surgeon Dr Hasnat, who is widely known for his romantic two-year relationship with Diana.

Lady Diana’s friends are reported to have described Hasnat as the “love of her life”.

The Crown’s upcoming season is set to hit the screens later this year, with a cast including other big names.

However, Humayun has not responded to any of these claims as yet. But, this great news has become a source of joy for his entire fanbase.