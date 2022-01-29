Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 06:35 pm

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill Cry as They Remember Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15’s Finale

Bigg Boss 15

Every year, people wait with bated breath to see who will win Bigg Boss. This season is no exception, with supporters going crazy. Shehnaaz Gill graces the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale in the most recent Bigg Boss 15 teaser to pay tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla. In the promo, Shehnaaz couldn’t hold back her tears when she met Salman Khan on stage. When she spotted Kick celebrity, she became overwhelmed and hugged him tightly. Salman was struck with emotion as well, with tears running down his face.

“Bigg Boss ke manch par aayi Shehnaaz Gill, poorani yaadon ko taaza karke ho gaye saare emotional,” says Shehnaaz Gill. It’s finally here! Watch the stunning #BB15GrandFinale tonight at 8 p.m. and tomorrow at 8 p.m. and 10.30 p.m. only on #ColorsTV. #BB15 #BiggBoss @voot,” Colors’ official Instagram handle said in a post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

As a result of this moment, every SidNaaz fan is overcome with emotion. They encourage Shehnaaz to stay strong and send her their love.

Shehnaaz will sing a special musical number in honour of Sidharth during this weekend’s Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. A Colors TV promo shared on Instagram on Friday night gave viewers a sneak peek at the homage. The trailer begins with a montage of Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s Bigg Boss house moments, followed by Shehnaaz stating, “Dear Sidharth, mere liye toh tu hamesha yahin hai (You are always here for me).” She then performs a song with lyrics on loss, separation, and reunion.

 

