10th Jan, 2022. 06:40 pm

Salman Khan announces the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan Ready To Announce His Next Two Big Projects Next Month

Salman Khan announces the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan Photo: File

Salman Khan has almost given a surprise to his fans with a New Year gift by announcing the sequel of his movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan as Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.

Whereas, it seems like the name movie has still not been finalised as the filmmaker Kabir Khan has not nodded yet.

Salman Khan had declared the sequel of the superhit movie at SS Rajamouli’s RRR event and since then the fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel.

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the best films to date, it is calculated as his greatest performance.

It is also speculated that Kabir Khan is not very pleased with Salman Khan revealing the sequel of the film.

In a recent interview the project, Kabir Khan to which he said, ” Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is what Salman is calling it. It is definitely being written, He mentioned that it is happening because he is excited. I have not read the script, but Vijayendra sir will [always] write something exciting. The idea of [creating] a sequel never excites me. I will never make a sequel to my film only because [the original] was successful. If [I find] a great story, I will be happy to make one.”

Kabir Khan further added, ” Salman doesn’t follow [protocols] of formal announcements, he talks from his heart”.

This reply by the infamous Kabir Khan has definitely left Salman Khan’s fans upset. There have earlier been speculations about the cold war between the superstar and the filmmaker in 2015.

 

