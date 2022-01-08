Samantha enjoys an intense workout ‘Go low or go home’ WATCH VIDEO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as we all know, is quite disciplined when it comes to eating healthy and staying in shape. She has done everything from basic trapeze yoga to animal flow and heavy weight lifting. She has tried every type of workout you can think of. Sam’s weekend just got a whole lot better, and her latest exercise video is all about putting in the effort.

‘Go low or go home,’ Samantha commented with a couple videos from her morning workout. The Oh Baby actress is seen in the film giving her all and balancing heavyweights with the support of her trainer. This type of workout necessitates a lot of strength and stretching, and Sam is certainly setting some serious fitness objectives.

Samantha is back on set of her next Yashoda in the professional world. The actress has arrived in Hyderabad to join the cast for the much-anticipated second schedule shoot. This multilingual project is co-directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, with Sivalenka Krishna Prasad producing.