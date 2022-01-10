Samantha Lockwood reacts to rumors about dating Salman Khan: “Nobody Says Anything About Me & Hrithik Roshan…”

Salman Khan is once again in news for dating Samantha Lockwood. She is presently in India and making headlines for dating Salman Khan. The American actress appeared at Sallu’s 56th birthday party which lit the dating rumors.

She is not only suppressing the same but also inquisitive that why no one is talking about her and Hrithik Roshan.

Salman Khan just celebrated this 56th birthday in Panvel. Many of his close friends comprising Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur, Riteish Deshmukh , Genelia D’Souza among others attended the party.

The American actress stated while talking to Bollywood Hungama said, “I think people talk a lot. I think people can say a lot about nothing. I met Salman and he’s a very nice guy, that’s all there is to say about that. So I don’t know where people get that idea from. I mean I met him, I met Hrithik, nobody says anything about me and Hrithik . So I don’t know where this news comes from but obviously, it gets spun out of proportion.”

While answering a question about Salman Khan’s birthday party, Samantha added, “For me, everybody was just another person because I don’t know anybody truly. I just knew Salman, I had met him a couple of times before that so really, to me, he was the only celebrity that I knew. Then I started meeting some of the other people and came to learn that they were actors or actresses or directors or producers and so on and so forth. So for me, it was a party with lovely people and then I came to learn who everybody was by being at the party. It was a lovely experience, everybody was just super nice and had nice conversations, a very elegant evening.”

Well, they both make good-looking couple thou, fans are waiting to see how these rumors will end.