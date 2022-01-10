Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 04:31 pm

Sami Khan starrer Lafangey to hit screens soon

Sami Khan starrer Lafangey is a horror comedy. Image: Instagram

Pakistani actor Sami Khan starrer Lafangey will hit the cinemas this year, the actor revealed on Instagram.

Abdul Khaaliq Khan’s Lafangey is a horror-comedy with a cast that includes Behroz Sabzwari, Maani, Salim Mairaj, Mubeen Gabol, and Sami Khan.

 

Read more: Sami Khan praises Ayeza Khan ”A great actress, wonderful human being”

All the big wigs in the cast make the movie promising for its fans. The film was supposed to be released in the year 2020. But now, it is finally all set to release this year.

However, no final date has been announced by the makers so far.

Khan, who started his career as a film star, is all geared up to thrill his fans with this upcoming blockbuster.

Read more: Does Sami Khan Regret Not Marrying His First Love?

The Aisi Hai Tanhai actor earned fame with his acting in many super hit drama serials and is ruling thousands of hearts for the past many years.

