Sana Fakhar lit the dance floor on FIRE at Areeba Habib’s wedding
Areeba Habib’s wedding is turning out to be fairly big, but the fact that a number of renowned Pakistani celebrities are helping to make Areeba’s function exceptional is something that should be acknowledged.
On social media, a video has gone viral that has left us speechless. Why? Because actress Sana Fakhar’s mind-blowing dancing moves have succeeded in elevating Areeba’s entire ‘Shendi’ ceremony to a promising level.
Sana has been observed dancing to an item song by Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit. She is dressed in a black dress with a crimson top and a golden belt around her waist to complete the look.
Sana Fakhar dances passionately while the guests strive to capture the entire scene on tape. The lady dazzles everyone by swaying confidently and taking daring steps.
To be more specific, the dancing routine is enthralling and enthusiastic. Sana Fakhar has a knack for making an impression.
Also Read
Read More
Zarnish Khan serves fans with a stylish hair transformation
Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan, who rose to the pinnacle of fame as she...
Farhan Akhtar to marry his long-time girlfriend Shibani in March 2022
Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who are dating eachother for more...
Kartik Aaryan shares bad experiences from his early career days
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan talks about the negativity around him and said...
2021 was the worst year of my life: Jamie Dornan
Everyone in life has at least a few years that they feel...
Instagram Recap: Most stunning looks of Zara Noor Abbas
The stunning actress Zara Noor shared her pictures in a vibrant pink...