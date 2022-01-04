Sana Fakhar lit the dance floor on FIRE at Areeba Habib’s wedding

Areeba Habib’s wedding is turning out to be fairly big, but the fact that a number of renowned Pakistani celebrities are helping to make Areeba’s function exceptional is something that should be acknowledged.

On social media, a video has gone viral that has left us speechless. Why? Because actress Sana Fakhar’s mind-blowing dancing moves have succeeded in elevating Areeba’s entire ‘Shendi’ ceremony to a promising level.

Sana has been observed dancing to an item song by Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit. She is dressed in a black dress with a crimson top and a golden belt around her waist to complete the look.

Sana Fakhar dances passionately while the guests strive to capture the entire scene on tape. The lady dazzles everyone by swaying confidently and taking daring steps.

To be more specific, the dancing routine is enthralling and enthusiastic. Sana Fakhar has a knack for making an impression.